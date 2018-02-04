Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A strong and shallow earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Sunday night, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.1 quake's epicenter was 14
Taiwan's Central News Agency said the island's earthquake monitoring agency registered seven tremors around that time, with the strongest recorded at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 16
Earthquakes frequently rattle Taiwan, but most are minor and cause little or no damage. However, a magnitude-7.6 quake in central Taiwan in 1999 killed more than 2,300 people. In 2016, a shallow earthquake in southern Taiwan killed at least two dozen people.