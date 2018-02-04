Switzerland halts bus with 1.6 tons of snow on roof

BERLIN — Swiss police say they've stopped a Swedish bus that was travelling along a highway with more than 1.6 tons of snow on its roof.

Police in Solothurn canton (state) said Sunday that the bus was reported to officers on Saturday afternoon. They stopped it on the A1 highway near Oensingen and found that it was carrying more than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow on its roof.

The driver was ordered to clear off the snow.