Syrian activists say civilians hit by chlorine gas attack
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Syrian activists say civilians have suffered chlorine gas poisoning during an attack on the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province.
The Syrian Civil
The Trump administration on Thursday accused Syrian President Bashar Assad's government of producing and using "new kinds of weapons" to deliver deadly chemical poisons. The charge came after at least two reported chlorine attacks near Syria's capital. U.S. officials said the world needed to find a way to stop the attacks.