The Latest: Evangelical leads Costa Rica presidential vote

Voters stand at a polling station during general elections in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Costa Ricans voted Sunday in a presidential race shaken by an international court ruling saying the country should let same-sex couples get married. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The latest on the presidential election in Costa Rica (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Early returns from Costa Rica's presidential election put evangelical candidate Fabricio Alvarado in the lead but falling well short of what he would need to avoid a runoff.

With about 12 per cent of returns counted Sunday night, Alvarado has 26.7 per cent of the vote.

He is followed by agri-businessman Antonio Alvarez of the National Liberation Party with 22.6 per cent .

Carlos Alvarado of the governing Citizens' Action Party is in third with 16.1 per cent , and Rodolfo Piza of the Christian Social Unity is next with 15.4 per cent .

If no one in the 13-candidate field tops 40 per cent , the first two finishers will advance to an April 1 runoff.

