The Latest: Evangelical leads Costa Rica presidential vote
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The latest on the presidential election in Costa Rica (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
Early returns from Costa Rica's presidential election put evangelical candidate Fabricio Alvarado in the lead but falling well short of what he would need to avoid a runoff.
With about 12
He is followed by agri-businessman Antonio Alvarez of the National Liberation Party with 22.6
Carlos Alvarado of the governing Citizens' Action Party is in third with 16.1
If no one in the 13-candidate field tops 40