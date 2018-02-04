The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads

NEW YORK — The Latest on the ads of the 2018 Super Bowl (all times Eastern Time):

7 p.m.

Just who are the 111 million viewers of the Super Bowl? According to Nielsen, the audience last year was almost evenly split between men and women — 53 per cent and 47 per cent , respectively.

But advertisers are again turning mostly to male celebrities. Charles R. Taylor, a professor of marketing at Villanova University, said his analysis of Super Bowl ads released in advance last week showed a roughly 2-1 ratio of male-female celebrities in principle roles — in line with past years.

The first exception came after the kickoff. Toyota touted its longtime Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship with the story of Canadian Alpine Skier Lauren Woolstencroft, a Paralympic gold medallist .

Later, Cindy Crawford will reprise her role for Pepsi in a nostalgic spot celebrating pop culture moments of years past.

___

6:45 p.m.

Get ready to ... chuckle gently.

This year's Super Bowl ads feature celebrities galore and light humour . Marketers are trying their hardest to connect with viewers and entertain without offending. So Bill Hader will stack Pringles to create new flavours . Lexus will feature Marvel's Black Panther. And Pepsi will show a lip sync rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.