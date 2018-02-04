The Latest: Guillermo del Toro wins top directing award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Latest on the 70th annual Directors Guild Awards (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro has won the feature film award from the Directors Guild of America for "The Shape of Water."

The Directors Guild Awards held Saturday night at a ceremony in Beverly Hills are a reliable predictor of who will go on to win the directing Oscar.

Del Toro was up against Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin McDonagh and Jordan Peele for the top prize. Peele won the first-time feature film award for "Get Out."

Other winners Saturday include Matthew Heineman for the documentary "City of Ghosts," Jean-Marc Vallee for "Big Little Lies," Reed Morano for "The Handmaid's Tale" and Glenn Weiss for directing the 89th Academy Awards.

10:35 p.m.

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele has won the first-time feature film award from the Directors Guild of America.

Peele is also up for the top honour at the 70th annual Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night in Beverly Hills against Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird," Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water," Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk" and Martin McDonagh for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The Directors Guild Awards are often a reliable predictor of who will walk away with the best director trophy at the Academy Awards. Last year, "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle won at both ceremonies.

All but McDonagh are nominated for a directing Oscar.

Judd Apatow is hosting the untelevised ceremony, which also recognizes achievements in commercial, scripted series and live television directing.

7:40 a.m.

