Yemen rebels say Saudi airstrike on police building kills 8

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni rebels say an air raid by the Saudi-led coalition fighting them struck a police building in the rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, killing eight people.

In a statement by their military media unit, the rebels, known as Houthis, say that a child was killed in the Sunday attack that badly damaged a department of records building and wounding some 58 people.

Security officials and witnesses said many of the dead were civilians, speaking on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution.