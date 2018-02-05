2 sought in Germany after witch cauldron carnival mishap

BERLIN — Police in southwestern Germany say they're looking for two people last seen dressed as witches after a teenager suffered serious scalds when her legs went into a cauldron of boiling water during an annual carnival parade.

Heilbronn police spokesman Achim Kueller told the dpa news agency Monday the two suspects were on a float with a boiling cauldron of water as a prop during Saturday night's parade in nearby Eppingen.

Along the route, police say the "witches" brought an 18-year-old from the crowd aboard, and as they held her over the cauldron, her legs went in up to her knees.