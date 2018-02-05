4 dead at house in Germany, high carbon monoxide levels
BERLIN — German police say four bodies have been found at a house in southwestern Germany along with indications of elevated carbon monoxide levels in the building.
Police said the bodies were found in Esslingen, a town near Stuttgart. They said that the cause of death was still being investigated.
Authorities described it as an accident.
