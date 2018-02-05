AP names Lisa Mascaro as chief congressional correspondent

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press on Monday named Lisa Mascaro as chief congressional correspondent, a senior reporting role leading AP's coverage of Capitol Hill.

The appointment was announced by Julie Pace, AP's Washington bureau chief.

"Lisa is a tireless reporter and a graceful writer who brings years of experience covering Congress to her new role," Pace said. "I'm excited for her to join our talented team covering Capitol Hill."

Mascaro joins the AP from the Los Angeles Times, where she has covered Congress since 2010. She's also travelled the country covering congressional races and presidential politics.

Mascaro previously served as Washington correspondent for the Las Vegas Sun and also worked at the Los Angeles Daily News. She is originally from the Los Angeles area and graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a degree in economics and political science.

In her new role, Mascaro will lead a team of AP journalists covering all facets of Congress, including legislative manoeuvring , elections and the relationship between party leaders and the White House.

"Lisa, along with the other members of AP's Congress team, will provide readers key insights and analysis on one of the busiest and most important beats in Washington," Pace said.

