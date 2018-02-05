Attorney: Grand jury investigating Missouri governor affair
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for the man whose wife had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a grand jury has convened in the case.
Attorney Al Watkins says a subpoena issued Monday calls for his client to testify before a grand jury in St. Louis. A spokeswoman for the city circuit attorney's office and Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Greitens, a Republican, admitted in January to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. The woman's ex-husband secretly recorded a conversation with her in which she claimed that Greitens took a compromising photo of her as potential blackmail if she spoke about the affair, prompting an investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
Greitens has denied threatening blackmail.
