Buried backyard body in concrete leads to man's murder case
A
A
Share via Email
MASSILLON, Ohio — The discovery of a body encased in concrete and buried in a backyard has led to murder charges against an Ohio man.
Investigators say the charges are related to a man who had been missing for more than a year and lived at the home where they dug up a body last week.
Twenty-seven-year-old Hartville resident Carl Spencer was jailed on $5 million bond Monday in Massillon Municipal Court.
Spencer is charged in the death of Nicholas Stein.
Authorities have yet to publicly confirm the identity of the remains buried in a plastic container several feet underground.
The Independent in Massillon reports a rental company confirmed Spencer rented excavating equipment last February.
___
Information from: The Independent, http://www.indeonline.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police charge man with second-degree murder in death of Tess Richey
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I answer men's questions without radiating sensuality?
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police