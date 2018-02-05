Car strikes 3 adults, 2 infants on Miami Beach street

MIAMI — A Florida man faces multiple charges after police say he drove his Mercedes-Benz into a group of people on a sidewalk in Miami Beach, injuring three adults and two infants.

The police statement says 29-year-old Matthew Timothy Miller was also taken to the hospital following the Sunday afternoon crash. The arrest report says an officer asked Miller to provide a sample for a blood-alcohol test, but he refused and asked for a lawyer. He was arrested on five charges including reckless driving and driving with a suspended license and taken to jail, where he remained Monday morning.