Draghi: too early to call time on money-printing stimulus

FRANKFURT — European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says it's too soon to declare victory over weak inflation — indicating it would be premature to set a definite end date for the bank's money-printing stimulus despite a strengthening economy.

Draghi's statement Monday to a session of the European parliament in Strasbourg, France, called for "patience and persistence" in approaching monetary policy.

He said that continuing economic growth means inflation will eventually tick up toward the bank's goal of just under 2 per cent . Right now it is at an annual 1.3 per cent .