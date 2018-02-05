Era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is making a comeback

WASHINGTON — The era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is about to make a comeback — and a brewing budget deal is hastening the arrival.

Members of Congress and aides say lawmakers are inching closer to a two-year, budget-busting spending pact that would give whopping budget increases to both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

GOP defence hawks are prevailing over the party's depleted ranks of deficit hawks while Democrats are leveraging their influence to increase spending for domestic priorities such as combating opioid abuse.