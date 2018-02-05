Ex-police officer sentenced to life for sex assault of child
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia police officer and Marine Corps veteran has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports former Richmond police officer 41-year-old Charles Church was sentenced Friday after being convicted last July of object sexual penetration of a child under 13 and indecent exposure. He was acquitted of sodomy and a second count of object sexual penetration.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com