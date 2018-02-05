Gastronomic world awaits unveiling of prestigious food guide

PARIS — The world of high gastronomy is braced for the unveiling of its most closely guarded secret — the year's list of French restaurants making it onto the prestigious Michelin Red Guide for 2018.

Monday's announcement from Paris, the world's self-styled gastronomic capital, will come amid great fanfare and a speech by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

But this year's edition comes amid questions over the role of the world food bible that classes top restaurants on a scale of one to three-stars.

Last week, the guide's reputation was knocked when it withdrew the three-star Le Suquet restaurant at the request of its owner, Sebastien Bras, who complained of the "huge pressure" and scrutiny Michelin brings.