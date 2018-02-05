Georgia court overturns Super Bowl party convictions
ATLANTA — Georgia's highest court has reversed a man's convictions in the killing of one man and the wounding of another outside a Super Bowl party.
Court documents say Melvin Brown Jr. and Javious Tucker argued in February 2014 after Brown refused to share a bag of pork skins.
The argument continued outside, where Tucker and Cyntrelis Boggs followed Brown in Tucker's car. Eventually, court documents say, Brown got a gun from his car and fired shots into Tucker's car, killing Tucker and wounding Boggs. Brown says it was self-
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday that jurors should not have been told that Brown pleaded guilty to being the gunman in two other shootings in 2005.
