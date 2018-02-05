Georgia high court overturns woman's 2004 murder conviction

ATLANTA — Georgia's highest court has reversed the murder conviction of a woman whose baby died months after he was burned when a fire started while the baby's father was cooking methamphetamine.

Suzzette Marie Calloway's 15-month-old son, Chelton, suffered burns in the February 2001 fire and died four months later.

Calloway was convicted in December 2002 on federal charges related to manufacturing meth and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She was convicted in February 2004 on a state felony murder charge based on manufacturing meth and sentenced to life plus 30 years.