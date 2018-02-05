News / World

German parties to resume push for coalition deal

Martin Schulz, head of Germany's Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks to journalists at the start of a new round of coalition talks in Berlin, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats embarked Sunday on what they hope is their last round of talks on forming a new German government, although the negotiations could take up to two more days. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — The prospective partners in Germany's new government are resuming their push to nail down a coalition deal.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the centre -left Social Democrats originally set a Sunday deadline to wrap up talks on extending their alliance of the past four years, but budgeted two extra days as a precaution when formal negotiations started Jan. 26.

Negotiators voiced optimism that a deal was possible Monday. Still on the table are two points that are important to the Social Democrats: curbing the use of temporary work contracts and tackling differences between Germany's public and private health insurance systems.

The coalition-building effort won't finish with these talks. A deal will have to be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members, many of whom are skeptical.

