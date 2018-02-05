Gunmen kill Chinese shipping employee in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen have opened fire on two Chinese nationals in the southern port city of Karachi, killing one and wounding the other.

Senior police officer Azad Khan says the two employees of a shipping firm were targeted in an upscale neighbourhood while out shopping for groceries on Monday.

Khan says the perpetrators fired nine shots before fleeing in a car. He says one victim was shot twice in the head and died at a hospital while the other was shot in the leg.

It was not clear what motivated the attack.