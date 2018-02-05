Israel honours foreign diplomats who saved Jews in WWII
JERUSALEM — Israel's foreign ministry has unveiled a monument
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel's foreign minister, dedicated the site on Monday for the 36 diplomats whom the Yad Vashem memorial has recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations."
It's the country's highest
The most famous was Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg who is credited for having saved at least 20,000 Jews before he mysteriously disappeared. The monument
Netanyahu said the enduring lesson was that threats "must always be confronted early, when there is time to nip them in the bud."
