Israeli killed by Palestinian in West Bank stabbing attack

JERUSALEM — Israeli officials say a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli man to death near a West Bank settlement before fleeing the scene.

The military says a soldier chased the assailant after he stabbed a civilian at a bus stop near the entrance to Ariel, hitting the attacker with his vehicle. The attacker then got away. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the Israeli man who was stabbed died of his wounds shortly thereafter.

Last month, an Israeli was killed in a drive-by shooting near a West Bank settlement outpost.