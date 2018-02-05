Japanese combat helicopter crashes in southern Japan

TOKYO — A Japanese military helicopter has crashed in southwestern Japan, ripping the top floor off a house and setting it on fire.

Fire and defence officials said the combat helicopter belonging to the Ground Self- Defence Force's Metabaru training camp crashed in Kanzaki city on Monday evening. They said they were still checking if anyone was injured.

Kyodo News agency reported that two people were aboard the helicopter. Public broadcaster NHK said one person was suffering from heart and pulmonary arrest.