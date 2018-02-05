Japanese combat helicopter crashes in southern Japan
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — A Japanese military helicopter has crashed in southwestern Japan, ripping the top floor off a house and setting it on fire.
Fire and
Kyodo News agency reported that two people were aboard the helicopter. Public broadcaster NHK said one person was suffering from heart and pulmonary arrest.
NHK showed orange flames and black smoke rising from the charred house, which had its upper floor torn off. Residents reported a big boom and ripping noises from the sky before the crash.