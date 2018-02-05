Latest: Authorities ID California man who drowned saving son

HESPERIA, Calif. — The Latest on the drowning of a California man trying to save his son (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Authorities say the father who drowned rescuing his 9-year-old son from an aqueduct was a 31-year-old resident of inland Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says Osbaldo Rodriguez of Hesperia jumped into the rushing waterway after his son lost control of his bike and fell in Sunday. The boy got out safely. The father's body was pulled out about two hours later.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says Rodriguez "did what any reasonable person would do under these circumstances, he saved his son."

The aqueduct east of Los Angeles is a popular area of bicyclists, walkers and joggers. But Bachman warns people should be extra careful because the water is very cold and swift-moving.

___

6:20 a.m.

A dive team has recovered the body of a Southern California man who jumped into an aqueduct to save his 9-year-old son.

Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, says the pair was riding bikes Sunday along the waterway in Hesperia when the boy lost control and fell in.

Bachman says the 31-year-old father dove into the cold, swift-moving water but never resurfaced. The boy made it out safely.

When deputies couldn't find the man, they called in the dive team. Rescuers searched for nearly two hours before recovering the man's body a short distance downstream.