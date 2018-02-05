Libya condemns militia attacks against Tawergha minority

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya's U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has condemned attacks against hundreds of displaced black Libyans known as Tawergha who are stranded in a camp while attempting to return home.

In a statement late Sunday, it says it is still working to ensure that the hundreds of families taking refuge in a camp near the town of Bani Walid can return to their home city, also known as Tawergha.

Local media had reported that the Tawergha, who were due to return on Feb. 1 under an agreement with neighbouring Misrata, were barred from entry by militias who fired in the air and even shot up some cars.