Man get prison in Michigan crash that killed fire chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with a freeway crash that killed a fire chief in southern Michigan has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

Brandon Clevenger of Battle Creek learned his punishment Monday in a Kalamazoo courtroom and said he accepted "full responsibility."

Investigators say Clevenger was driving nearly 90 mph (145 kph) and was distracted by his cellphone just before striking a median wall last June. His vehicle crossed lanes of Interstate 94 in Comstock Township, 135 miles (220 kilometres ) west of Detroit.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski died after being struck as he responded to another crash.