Man gets 30-year term for killing teen found in vacant home

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — A man who admitted killing a teenage girl whose remains were found in the crawl space of a vacant New Jersey home has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Charles Mosley pleaded guilty last December to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Nicole Angstadt. He was sentenced Monday.

Mosley acknowledged choking the victim during an argument in the vacant Lower Township home. The seventh-grader's body was found several weeks after her parents reported her missing in December 2015.