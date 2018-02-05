Markets Right Now: Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4 p.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1,175 points, or 4.6
The Dow's drop Monday was its biggest in terms of points, but it had a larger percentage drop as recently in 2011.
The Dow is down 8.5
The slump began Friday as investors worried that higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally.
At one point the Dow was down as much as 1,600 points.
The Dow ended at 24,345.
The Standard & Poor's 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 113 points, or 4.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.73
___
3:08 p.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged as much as 1,500 points, erasing its gain for the year, as the market extends a slump that began Friday.
The Dow's point loss would be its biggest of all time, though in percentage terms, its 5.6
The slide Monday brought the Dow back below 24,000 points.
The market's slump began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.
The Dow skidded as much as 1,500 points, before recovering some of its losses. It was down 872, or 3.4
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 74 points, or 2.7
___
2:28 p.m.
Stocks are extending their slide on Wall Street, bringing the Dow Jones industrial average down 500 points.
The slide Monday brought the Dow back just below 25,000 points, a level it first crossed a month ago.
The market's slump began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.
Banks are taking some of the biggest losses.
Wells Fargo plunged 8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.9
The Dow was down 530 points, or 2
Bond yields slipped after moving sharply higher Friday.
___
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are lower at midday as banks fall following more punitive action against Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo dropped 8
Energy companies were also moving lower as the price of crude oil slipped. Exxon Mobil fell 3.5
The market is coming off its worst week in two years. Stocks fell sharply on Friday as traders worried about inflation and rising interest rates.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 14 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159 points, or 0.6
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks stumbled in early trading on Wall Street as banks fell following punitive action against Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo plunged 8
Other banks also fell. Industrial companies were also falling. Boeing lost 2
The market is coming off its worst week in two years. Stocks fell sharply on Friday as traders worried about inflation and rising interest rates.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 20 points, or 0.7
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 233 points, or 0.9
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police charge man with second-degree murder in death of Tess Richey
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I answer men's questions without radiating sensuality?
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police