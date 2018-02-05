Nome, Alaska, gets fresh review as possible US Arctic port

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking a fresh look at improving the historic Alaska port of Nome for serving Arctic-bound ships.

The Corps last week entered into an agreement with the city of Nome to examine whether benefits justify costs of navigation improvements.

A joint federal-state study started in 2008 looked at alternatives for Arctic ports in the Bering and Chukchi (chuk-CHEE') seas and Nome was a top choice.

However, economic justification for the port diminished in late 2015 when Royal Dutch Shell PLC ended offshore drilling in the Chukchi Sea and the study was suspended.