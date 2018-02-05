Pakistani premier pledges support for struggle in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has pledged his government's continued support for the struggle of the people of Kashmir, saying the residents of the divided Himalayan region have rendered great sacrifices in their fight for freedom, which cannot be suppressed.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke on Monday to the local parliament in Muzaffarabad, the seat of the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir. Political and religious groups across Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Abbasi urged the lawmakers to be united for the cause and said the Indian government has tried but failed to suppress the Kashmir struggle.

Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa says that Kashmiri people's "struggle is destined to succeed.'