Prosecutors: More inmates shared child porn inside US prison

FORT DIX, N.J. — Prosecutors say three more New Jersey prison inmates serving sentences for child pornography stand accused of using contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn behind bars.

Two of the Fort Dix inmates face charges of conspiracy and distributing and possessing child porn on federal property. The third faces counts of possessing child pornography on federal property and accessing with intent to view.

All three were arrested Monday and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day.

Prosecutors say the arrests stem from a long-term investigation that led to similar charges against five other Fort Dix inmates last April.