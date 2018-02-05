Roadside bomb in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 7
A
A
Share via Email
QUETTA, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say a roadside bomb has killed one person and wounded seven others in the country's southwest.
Police officer Afzal Buledi says the bomb was planted near a garbage bin at a crowded intersection in the town of Panjgur and detonated remotely on Monday. He says eight passers-by were wounded and one later died. Two were in critical condition.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Baluch separatists and Islamic militants have carried out previous attacks in the region.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Tristan Cleveland: Cornwallis took big step off pedestal, but next steps will be harder
-
Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police