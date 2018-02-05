Robbery suspect known as 'Freedom Fighter Bandit' arrested

ATLANTA — Federal authorities say a 25-year-old woman dubbed the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" who's wanted for a string of Georgia bank robberies has been arrested in Tennessee.

The FBI said in a news release Monday that Nilsa Marie Urena was apprehended Saturday shortly after robbing a Nashville-area credit union branch. It was not immediately known if Urena had an attorney to represent her.

The FBI says Urena is suspected in at least eight bank robberies in Georgia since October. It says Urena is called the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" because she says she's robbing banks for a cause.