Romania: protesters interrupt screening of movie about AIDS

BUCHAREST, Romania — Protesters have interrupted a screening of a French AIDS drama in Bucharest, saying it violates traditional Romanian values.

Footage posted on social media shows a handful of protesters who called themselves Christian Orthodox bursting into a movie theatre at the Romanian Peasant Museum Sunday evening during a showing of "120 Beats Per Minute."

Protesters sang the national anthem and religious songs while others held religious icons and banners saying: "Romania isn't Sodom" and "Hey Soros, leave them kids alone," referring to Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros.

The film, set in Paris in the 1990s, explores homosexuality and the AIDS epidemic. It won the Grand Prize from the jury at Cannes in 2017.