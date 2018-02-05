Sheriff: Escaped inmate climbed over razor wire fence

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff says an escaped inmate climbed over a razor wire fence surrounding the jail's recreation yard as a guard tried to grab his feet.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy J. Jones II said in a release that Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped the county jail Sunday, shortly before 6 p.m.

Jones said a corrections officer attempted to grab Dotson's feet as he climbed, and officers gave chase, but Dotson remains at large.

The sheriff's office has deployed K-9 units. Dotson was arrested Jan. 20 on an aggravated burglary charge and was due in court Feb. 20. Further information hasn't been released.