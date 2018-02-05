Shooting kills 2 priests, wounds 4 people in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say two priests were shot dead and four people were wounded when their vehicle was attacked overnight in the southern state of Guerrero.
Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that authorities received a report in the pre-dawn hours Monday of a white pickup with bullet holes on a highway.
It said "two priests' lives were taken" in the attack. One of the wounded was said to be in serious condition, while the other three were not in danger.
Guerrero is a hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime.
