Sledgehammered police cars raise concerns for officer safety

DALLAS — A Dallas man is accused of walking into a Dallas police substation parking lot and damaging 12 police cars with a sledgehammer.

Police arrested 58-year-old Gregory Simpson early Sunday. He's charged him with criminal mischief causing damage of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

An arrest affidavit was not posted in court documents as of Monday afternoon and a call to Simpson's attorney was not immediately returned.