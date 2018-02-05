Study finds lower ultra-Orthodox male employment in Israel

JERUSALEM — New statistics indicate that after years of growth the number of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Israel's workforce has begun to decline.

The Israel Democracy Institute, citing official figures, says Monday that ultra-Orthodox male employment dropped from 51.7 per cent in 2016 to 50.3 per cent in 2017, halting a steady rise.

Gilad Malach, an institute researcher who specializes in the community, says the main cause is renewed subsidies to seminary students provided by a government that relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties.