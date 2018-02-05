Study finds lower ultra-Orthodox male employment in Israel
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — New statistics indicate that after years of growth the number of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Israel's workforce has begun to decline.
The Israel Democracy Institute, citing official figures, says Monday that ultra-Orthodox male employment dropped from 51.7
Gilad Malach, an institute researcher who specializes in the community, says the main cause is renewed subsidies to seminary students provided by a government that relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties.
For decades, the ultra-Orthodox have leveraged their significant political power into maintaining a segregated lifestyle. They run a separate network of schools, enjoy sweeping military draft exemptions and raise large families on taxpayer-funded handouts. But previous government programs, and a push from within, have led to increased integration.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
-
Two men rob Dartmouth businesses of liquor, cash: Halifax police
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I answer men's questions without radiating sensuality?