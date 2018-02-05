The Latest: 6 hurt in fiery, multi-car crash in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The Latest on fiery, multiple-vehicle crash in Northern California (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Six people were taken to hospitals in California after a dump truck crashed into several cars, some of which were burned in a resulting fire.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat on Monday reported the injuries ranged from minor to serious, and that police said 10 vehicles were involved in the collision and fire.

Witnesses say bystanders and arriving firefighters pulled people from burning cars, including a screaming woman trapped in a van. No fatalities have been reported.

The mid-morning accident occurred in Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 people that was devastated by a major wildfire in October.

Santa Rosa is about 60 miles (97 kilometres ) north of San Francisco.

10:45 a.m.

A large truck slammed into multiple vehicles in Northern California, setting several vehicles on fire. No fatalities have been reported.

Footage of the crash scene Monday on a main street in Santa Rosa shows three huge plumes of dark smoke and a mangled pickup truck and a hatchback.

San Rosa police Lt. Ryan Corcoran tells KTVU-TV that no fatalities have been reported but officials are still checking the vehicles.