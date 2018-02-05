The Latest: Catholic group in Chile seeks answers from pope

VATICAN CITY — The Latest on AP revelations that Pope Francis received detailed testimony from a sex abuse survivor in 2015, despite having insisted he never heard from victims (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

A lay Catholic group in southern Chile that has opposed a bishop accused of sex abuse coverup says revelations by The Associated Press that Pope Francis heard directly from a victim about the problem "brings an end to his 'zero tolerance' rhetoric."

Juan Carlos Claret, a spokesman for Laicos de Osorno, said Monday that the pope and his subordinates must now answer the question of "who decided to constantly discredit the testimony of the victims."

Claret told the AP: "It's not possible to maintain, as some do, that the pope didn't know and that he had slanted information.

"Instead, we're in the presence of a pope who had full knowledge of it all, and still decides to submit a community to unspeakable suffering."

The AP reported Monday that Francis received a letter in 2015 from Chilean survivor Juan Carlos Cruz. The letter detailed his abuse and how the future bishop of Osorno, Juan Barros, allegedly witnessed and ignored it.

___

10:05 a.m.

The Associated Press has learned that Pope Francis received a victim's letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his sexual abuse and a coverup by Chilean church authorities — contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward.

AP obtained the letter from Chilean survivor Juan Carlos Cruz. Members of the pope's sex-abuse advisory commission say they flew to Rome in 2015 specifically to hand-deliver the letter to a top papal adviser, Cardinal Sean O'Malley. Cruz and commission members say O'Malley assured them he had delivered it to the pope.