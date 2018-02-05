The Latest: EU warns UK on impact of exiting customs unions

LONDON — The Latest on Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier has warned the U.K. that leaving the customs union will lead to barriers to trade.

He also says it is time for Britain to decide whether it wants to remain in a customs union, arguing that time is running out ahead of the country's planned departure in 2019.

The comments follow talks in London on Monday with British Brexit Secretary David Davis as Britain seeks to clarify its position ahead of a new round of talks between Britain and the EU.

Earlier, Prime Minister Theresa May's office underscored that Britain will not remain in a customs union with the EU after the U.K. breaks with the 28-nation bloc.

May's party has been split between those who want a complete break from the EU and those who want to keep Britain's economy closely aligned with the bloc and its market of 500 million people.

___

9:50 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May's office has underscored that Britain will not remain in a customs union with the European Union after the U.K. breaks with the 28-nation bloc.

After a weekend of conflicting statements from government officials, May's office told the Press Association on Monday that it is not their policy to be in a customs union.

The comment comes as Britain seeks to clarify its position ahead of a new round of talks between Britain and the EU.