The Latest: Lawyer says lawmaker's husband had no undue sway

BOSTON — The Latest on reports that the husband of a former Massachusetts Senate president had undue influence on his official actions (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

___

2:15 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says if there's truth to new reports involving an ex-state Senate president whose husband is accused of sexual abuse then he shouldn't return to the Senate's top post.

The Boston Globe reported Sunday that Democratic Sen. Stan Rosenberg's husband, Bryon Hefner, had involved himself in matters before the Senate and had access to Rosenberg's Senate email despite Rosenberg's promise to keep a "firewall" between his professional and personal lives.

Rosenberg said Monday that Hefner did not exert any influence over his actions and decisions as Senate president.

Rosenberg relinquished the presidency after several men, some of whom had business before the Legislature, told the Globe they had been sexually abused by Hefner.

Rosenberg and Hefner have separated and say Hefner is seeking professional help.