The Latest: Pence travelling to Asia, aims to counter NKorea
WASHINGTON — The Latest on
10:10 a.m.
White House officials say Pence is
In Alaska, Pence will tour missile
Pence will leading the U.S. delegation to the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. He'll bring to the games the father of Otto Warmbier, the U.S. student who died in 2017 shortly after he was released from North Korean detention.
12:36 a.m.
With Congress
And even as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation draws closer to President Donald Trump, Pence has so far stayed out of the conversation.
Both by coincidence and design, Pence has managed to skirt some of the biggest controversies of the Trump administration. And he's got a full schedule of political and international travel for the rest of 2018 that could help him steer around domestic troubles.
Pence departs Monday for Asia to lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics.
But the trip also provides him with an eject button as the budget battle heats up again.
