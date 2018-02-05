The Latest: Pennsylvania governor hails Congress map ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court declining to stop court-ordered redistricting in Pennsylvania (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania's governor is voicing his approval to a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to put on hold a Democratic challenge to the state's Republican-drawn congressional district map.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that gerrymandering "is wrong" and that a replacement map should "correct errors of the past."

Wolf says the focus should be on getting a fair map and that his team is eager to work with lawmakers on a new map.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from Republican leaders to put the Pennsylvania case on hold.

The Pennsylvania high court threw out the existing map, saying it violates the state constitution.

The state's justices gave lawmakers until Friday to submit a map for Wolf to consider. He'll then have until Feb. 15 to decide whether it meets his approval and will be forwarded to the high court.

The justices have said new maps should be in place in two weeks.

___

12:45 p.m.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Justice Samuel Alito on Monday rejected emergency appeals from Republican legislative leaders and voters to block an order from the state Supreme Court to devise new congressional districts. The state high court ruled last month that the 18 districts violated Pennsylvania's constitution because they unfairly benefited Republicans.

The state court gave lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf three weeks to submit a replacement plan, after which the state justices might draw up their own map.

The Supreme Court typically does not review state court decisions based on a state's constitution. But the Republicans asked the high court to make an exception.