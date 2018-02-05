Truck slams vehicles, setting several on fire in California
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A large truck slammed into multiple vehicles in Northern California, setting several vehicles on fire. No fatalities have been reported.
Footage of the crash scene Monday on a main street in Santa Rosa shows three huge plumes of dark smoke and a mangled pickup truck and a hatchback.
San Rosa police Lt. Ryan Corcoran tells KTVU-TV that no fatalities have been reported but officials are still checking the vehicles.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports six vehicles caught fire and at least five people were injured.