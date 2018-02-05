US investigator into ivory, rhino horn trade killed in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya police and officials say an American investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade has been found stabbed to death in his house in the Karen neighbourhood .

Nicolas Kamwende, head of criminal investigations in Nairobi, said Monday that a family member went to Esmond Bradley Martin's house Sunday to check on him after he did not respond to phone calls and found the body on a bed with a stab wound to the neck.