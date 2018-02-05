Wardens, hunters rescue moose trapped up to its neck in mud

COLUMBIA, Maine — Two Maine game wardens and two hunters have come to the aid of a moose trapped up to its neck in a muddy spring.

WGME-TV reports the hunters were searching for deer antlers in a cedar swamp in Columbia last week when they discovered the moose. The female moose was buried in mud in the spring hole and couldn't move its legs.

Wardens Bayley Grant and Scott Osgood helped the hunters rescue the moose. The wardens got its front legs out of the mud and then fixed a rope around its body. They say its hind legs were stuck on some tree roots.

The men created a winch using a tree and pulled the moose out.

The moose slowly trotted away from the area once it was freed.

___