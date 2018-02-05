Will intelligence agencies stop confiding to Congress?
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are warning that the release of the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions of its own.
They say spy agencies could start sharing less information with Congress, weakening oversight. Lawmakers also could start trying to declassify more intelligence for political gain. And they say confidential informants might even start worrying about being outed on Capitol Hill.
The GOP-produced memo released last week contends the FBI relied too heavily on a dossier compiled by an ex-British spy when it asked a secret court for a warrant to do surveillance on a former Trump campaign associate.
The spy's opposition research was funded by Democrats.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police charge man with second-degree murder in death of Tess Richey
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I answer men's questions without radiating sensuality?
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police