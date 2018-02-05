Will intelligence agencies stop confiding to Congress?

WASHINGTON — Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are warning that the release of the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions of its own.

They say spy agencies could start sharing less information with Congress, weakening oversight. Lawmakers also could start trying to declassify more intelligence for political gain. And they say confidential informants might even start worrying about being outed on Capitol Hill.

The GOP-produced memo released last week contends the FBI relied too heavily on a dossier compiled by an ex-British spy when it asked a secret court for a warrant to do surveillance on a former Trump campaign associate.