2 arrested in slaying of Houston-area man trying to sell car

Houston police say a man and his 16-year-old girlfriend have been accused of stabbing a driver more than 50 times while stealing his for-sale car then dumping his body.

Records show 20-year-old Terrell Derrick Funches (FUN'-ches) was being held without bond Tuesday on capital murder, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges. The girlfriend was in juvenile custody on capital murder and trespass of a motor vehicle charges.

Sgt. Matthew Brady says Altaf Hussain Malik of Richmond, Texas, met with two people on Dec. 5 about selling his 2009 Audi. His body was discovered Dec. 7 beside a dumpster in Houston.

Brady says the suspects were in Malik's vehicle when they were chased and arrested Jan. 4. Capital murder charges were added Monday.